LADIES IN TX…NO BOOB JOBS DONE IN THE BACK-ROOM PLEASE!!!

Tyler salon owner arrested for illegal breast augmentations

A salon owner accused of giving women dangerous breast enhancement injections is in jail for practicing medicine without a license.

Police caught up with Carmel Foster today, about 60 miles from Tyler. The owner of Queen Diva’s Hair Salon and Spa is in the Harrison County Jail in Marshall.

Tyler police said they received a tip that she was staying with a friend in Marshall. That is where they found and arrested her.

One woman is in the hospital and more victims could come forward after Foster allegedly injected women with a dangerous and unknown drug.

Sheena Bradford, 26, of Longview came to the salon on February 15 for breast augmentation. Police said the salon owner injected Bradford’s breasts with an unknown substance. The next day, Bradford was hospitalized with severe chest pains. She’s in critical condition.

“She said they took her into a back room and they injected some clear liquid gel into her breast,” said DeVora Templeton, victim’s friend. “And she said, when they injected it into her breast, she started hyperventilating.”

Police believe salon owner Carmel Foster would give women injections in a back room of her salon.

