Popular site WorldStarHipHop.com Shutdown By Feds!

The mecca of all black foolishness has been shut down. It is rumord that the popular video site was shut down by the FEDs!! World Star tweeted this statement: “WE WILL BE BACK!!! CAN’T SHUT US DOWN #WORLDSTAR.”

The Internet has been ablaze with question marks about the “shut down” and from the looks of that last tweet it seems like, WSHH will be back just not under their known domain.

When you attempt to go to the site this message comes up: Server not found

More to come…keep checking back.

*update* 50 Cent claims he had a hand in shutting the site down…and that it wasn’t a good site for the black community…here he is yellin at the owner in a youtube vid he posted just hours ago..

