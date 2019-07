New music from Rick Ross featuring Drake titled “Made Men”. Drake is my favorite rapper out right now, but he doesn’t get a pass for spitting one of the lamest lines ever: “One of my baddest women ever I call her Rihanna/ but that’s because her name is Rihanna.”

Despite what you may have heard, Drake and Rihanna are not a couple. Rihanna’s New Year’s resolution is to leave dating teh ghey men in 2010.

SO WHAT YA THINK??????