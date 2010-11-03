CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

JAY-Z: THE HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE COMES OUT ON 11/22

0 reads
Leave a comment

JAY-Z_hitscollectionV1Encompassing more than a dozen years of hit singles and signature album tracks, JAY-Z: THE HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE, the first compilation of its kind ever issued in the U.S. on the 10-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop megastar, will arrive in stores November 22nd on Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings, a division of Island Def Jam Music Group.

HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE will be available in three separate packages:

The Standard Edition, with the essential 14 tracks and a 12-page booklet in a digipak;

The Deluxe Edition slim-line jewel-box, with the essential 14 track CD plus a second disc of five impossible-to-find rarities, and an expanded 36-page booklet, with  a debossed white linen cover;

The special Collector’s Edition Box Set, with both CDs, along with a limited edition large format 100-page hard-cover cloth-bound coffee table book, featuring never before seen intimate photography documenting JAY-Z’s career, all housed in a beautiful debossed white linen presentation box.

The essential 14 tracks on HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE, each cut personally chosen by JAY-Z, are as follows:

“Public Service Announcement” (Interlude)

“Run This Town” featuring Rihanna & Kanye West (from The Blueprint 3, 2009)

“’03 Bonnie & Clyde” featuring Beyoncé Knowles (from The Blueprint2: The Gift & the Curse, 2002)

“Encore” (from The Black Album, 2003)

“I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” (from The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, 2000)

“Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” (from The Blueprint, 2001)

“D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)” (from The Blueprint 3, 2009)

“99 Problems” (from The Black Album, 2003)

“Empire State Of Mind” featuring Alicia Keys (from The Blueprint 3, 2009)

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder” (from The Black Album, 2003)

“Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” (from Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, 1998)

“Show Me What You Got” (from Kingdom Come, 2006)

“Roc Boys (And The Winner Is)…” (from American Gangster, 2007)

“Big Pimpin’” (from Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter, 1999)

The five rarities contained on the HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE Deluxe Edition second CD and Collector’s Edition Box Set second CD comprise “Young Gifted and Black,” “Pump It Up (Freestyle),” “My President Is Black (Remix),” “Go Hard Remix” by  JAY-Z, Kanye West & T-Pain, and “This Life Forever” (from the Black Gangster movie soundtrack, 1999).

JAY-Z’s career began in 1996 with the classic “Reasonable Doubt.” In 1997, he joined forces with Def Jam Recordings and began an unprecedented era of success propelling him to the position of trendsetter, entrepreneur and innovator that he is today. In 2009, JAY-Z released “The Blueprint 3” on Roc Nation and surpassed Elvis for the most # 1 albums for a solo artist. JAY-Z has effectively cemented his place in not only hip-hop, but as a spokesperson for innovation and originality; emphasizing the importance of expanding the boundaries of the culture.

JAY-Z has transcended being pigeon holed; opening doors for artists of every genre, introducing his music to venues and audiences never before thought to be traditional hip-hop outlets.   His career has sparked conversation and debate on topics ranging from hip-hop purity to various socio-political issues.  With the release of HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE,  JAY-Z celebrates what he has already accomplished, while looking forward to the “first time ever” moments he has yet to create.

For more information Click Here

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That…
 10 hours ago
02.23.19
Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of…
 10 hours ago
02.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Launches Fellowship For Youth
 11 hours ago
02.23.19
Queen Latifah To Create Affordable Housing Complex In…
 11 hours ago
02.23.19
Absolutely No One Is Safe: The Pettiest Tweets…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
The Rewind: These Millennial Film & TV Stars…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Gary’s Tea: Stevie J Opens Up About His…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity: TIDAL Announces Million-Dollar Grant Program For…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett Turns Himself In Over Disorderly Conduct…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 3 days ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 3 days ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 3 days ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 3 days ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close