JAY-Z: THE HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE COMES OUT ON 11/22

Encompassing more than a dozen years of hit singles and signature album tracks, JAY-Z: THE HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE, the first compilation of its kind ever issued in the U.S. on the 10-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop megastar, will arrive in stores November 22nd on Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings, a division of Island Def Jam Music Group.

HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE will be available in three separate packages:

The Standard Edition, with the essential 14 tracks and a 12-page booklet in a digipak;

The Deluxe Edition slim-line jewel-box, with the essential 14 track CD plus a second disc of five impossible-to-find rarities, and an expanded 36-page booklet, with a debossed white linen cover;

The special Collector’s Edition Box Set, with both CDs, along with a limited edition large format 100-page hard-cover cloth-bound coffee table book, featuring never before seen intimate photography documenting JAY-Z’s career, all housed in a beautiful debossed white linen presentation box.

The essential 14 tracks on HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE, each cut personally chosen by JAY-Z, are as follows:

“Public Service Announcement” (Interlude)

“Run This Town” featuring Rihanna & Kanye West (from The Blueprint 3, 2009)

“’03 Bonnie & Clyde” featuring Beyoncé Knowles (from The Blueprint2: The Gift & the Curse, 2002)

“Encore” (from The Black Album, 2003)

“I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” (from The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, 2000)

“Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” (from The Blueprint, 2001)

“D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)” (from The Blueprint 3, 2009)

“99 Problems” (from The Black Album, 2003)

“Empire State Of Mind” featuring Alicia Keys (from The Blueprint 3, 2009)

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder” (from The Black Album, 2003)

“Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” (from Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, 1998)

“Show Me What You Got” (from Kingdom Come, 2006)

“Roc Boys (And The Winner Is)…” (from American Gangster, 2007)

“Big Pimpin’” (from Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter, 1999)

The five rarities contained on the HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE Deluxe Edition second CD and Collector’s Edition Box Set second CD comprise “Young Gifted and Black,” “Pump It Up (Freestyle),” “My President Is Black (Remix),” “Go Hard Remix” by JAY-Z, Kanye West & T-Pain, and “This Life Forever” (from the Black Gangster movie soundtrack, 1999).

JAY-Z’s career began in 1996 with the classic “Reasonable Doubt.” In 1997, he joined forces with Def Jam Recordings and began an unprecedented era of success propelling him to the position of trendsetter, entrepreneur and innovator that he is today. In 2009, JAY-Z released “The Blueprint 3” on Roc Nation and surpassed Elvis for the most # 1 albums for a solo artist. JAY-Z has effectively cemented his place in not only hip-hop, but as a spokesperson for innovation and originality; emphasizing the importance of expanding the boundaries of the culture.

JAY-Z has transcended being pigeon holed; opening doors for artists of every genre, introducing his music to venues and audiences never before thought to be traditional hip-hop outlets. His career has sparked conversation and debate on topics ranging from hip-hop purity to various socio-political issues. With the release of HITS COLLECTION, VOLUME ONE, JAY-Z celebrates what he has already accomplished, while looking forward to the “first time ever” moments he has yet to create.

For more information Click Here

Also On 97.9 The Beat: