NBA’s John Wall Reminds Us His Gang Sign Game Is Still Sharp, Twitter’s Got Jokes

John Wall is an NBA All-Star point guard who has unfortunately been on the shelf because of injuries. However, in a clip posted online, his skill at throwing up gang signs in still sharp.

Mr. Wall was spotted in Brooklyn, looking like was feeling no pain, and repping with the Bloods. In case him throwing up the set with his fingers wasn’t enough, he also pulled a red bandana out of his pocket. Some genius thought it was a bright idea to share the clip online, it quickly went viral—and here we are.

John Wall in NYC LIVING LIFE pic.twitter.com/210i6Zs9YT — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) September 13, 2020

This is where remind you that Wall was born in North Carolina, and is a talented NBA player. We’re 99% sure throwing up his set is where his gang-banging lifestyle starts and ends. He has even done so in games.

John Wall always had activities goin on…I thought we knew fr pic.twitter.com/5TGY03qr9N — 🥇 (@093Shaquille) September 13, 2020

So it’s probably more likely Wall has earned respect for still kicking it with his peeps back home and maybe kicking in funds for those in need—not for putting in actual work on the streets. Nevertheless, it has become plenty of fodder for social media to get these jokes off. The cracks at John Beal’s expense are especially hitting.

Bradley Beal when he sees John Wall been spending the past two years gang banging instead of hooping pic.twitter.com/5y8pHaoTFd — fetti 4PF (@doctorfetti) September 13, 2020

Bruh…

Peep some of the best reactions below.

