There’s nothing like music to express how you feel, but most importantly, capture the feeling of love.

The songs below have been curated with love in mind. These tracks should remind you of late-night talks, slow dances, and all the little moments that make being with someone special unforgettable.

Check out these love songs to play for your special someone!

Love Songs for a Special Someone was originally published on majic945.com

1. Boyz II Men – On Bended Knee 2. Dondria – You and I 3. Musiq Soulchild -Love 4. Mint Condition – What Kind Of Man Would I Be 5. D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel) 6. Rick James & Teena Marie – Fire and Desire 7. Justin Bieber – Purpose 8. Maxwell – Pretty Wings 9. Mali Music – Loved By You ft. Jazmine Sullivan 10. Anthony Hamilton – her heart 11. Beyoncé – Mine ft. Drake 12. Chris Stapleton – Tennessee Whiskey 13. Miguel – All I Want Is You ft. J. Cole 14. Donny Hathaway – A Song for You 15. Jagged Edge – Let’s Get Married 16. DRAM (ft. SZA) -Caretaker 17. Jodeci – My Heart Belongs To You 18. Justin Timberlake ft. Beyoncé – Until The End Of Time 19. Ed Sheeran – Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé) 20. Ben E. King – Stand By Me 21. Cupid – 112 22. MAJOR – Why I Love You 23. Mariah Carey – My All 24. Luther Vandross – Endless Love 25. Mario – Let Me Love You 26. Fantasia – When I See U 27. Toni Braxton – Spanish Guitar 28. Charlie Wilson – There Goes My Baby 29. Keyshia Cole – Love 30. Alicia Keys, Maxwell – Fire We Make