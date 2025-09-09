Listen Live
Relationships

Love Songs for a Special Someone

Published on September 9, 2025

There’s nothing like music to express how you feel, but most importantly, capture the feeling of love.

The songs below have been curated with love in mind. These tracks should remind you of late-night talks, slow dances, and all the little moments that make being with someone special unforgettable.

Check out these love songs to play for your special someone!

Love Songs for a Special Someone  was originally published on majic945.com

1. Boyz II Men – On Bended Knee

2. Dondria – You and I

3. Musiq Soulchild -Love

4. Mint Condition – What Kind Of Man Would I Be

5. D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)

6. Rick James & Teena Marie – Fire and Desire

7. Justin Bieber – Purpose

8. Maxwell – Pretty Wings

9. Mali Music – Loved By You ft. Jazmine Sullivan

10. Anthony Hamilton – her heart

11. Beyoncé – Mine ft. Drake

12. Chris Stapleton – Tennessee Whiskey

13. Miguel – All I Want Is You ft. J. Cole

14. Donny Hathaway – A Song for You

15. Jagged Edge – Let’s Get Married

16. DRAM (ft. SZA) -Caretaker

17. Jodeci – My Heart Belongs To You

18. Justin Timberlake ft. Beyoncé – Until The End Of Time

19. Ed Sheeran – Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé)

20. Ben E. King – Stand By Me

21. Cupid – 112

22. MAJOR – Why I Love You

23. Mariah Carey – My All

24. Luther Vandross – Endless Love

25. Mario – Let Me Love You

26. Fantasia – When I See U

27. Toni Braxton – Spanish Guitar

28. Charlie Wilson – There Goes My Baby

29. Keyshia Cole – Love

30. Alicia Keys, Maxwell – Fire We Make

