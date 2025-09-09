Love Songs for a Special Someone

There’s nothing like music to express how you feel, but most importantly, capture the feeling of love.
The songs below have been curated with love in mind. These tracks should remind you of late-night talks, slow dances, and all the little moments that make being with someone special unforgettable.
Check out these love songs to play for your special someone!
1. Boyz II Men – On Bended Knee
2. Dondria – You and I
3. Musiq Soulchild -Love
4. Mint Condition – What Kind Of Man Would I Be
5. D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)
6. Rick James & Teena Marie – Fire and Desire
7. Justin Bieber – Purpose
8. Maxwell – Pretty Wings
9. Mali Music – Loved By You ft. Jazmine Sullivan
10. Anthony Hamilton – her heart
11. Beyoncé – Mine ft. Drake
12. Chris Stapleton – Tennessee Whiskey
13. Miguel – All I Want Is You ft. J. Cole
14. Donny Hathaway – A Song for You
15. Jagged Edge – Let’s Get Married
16. DRAM (ft. SZA) -Caretaker
17. Jodeci – My Heart Belongs To You
18. Justin Timberlake ft. Beyoncé – Until The End Of Time
19. Ed Sheeran – Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé)
20. Ben E. King – Stand By Me
21. Cupid – 112
22. MAJOR – Why I Love You
23. Mariah Carey – My All
24. Luther Vandross – Endless Love
25. Mario – Let Me Love You
26. Fantasia – When I See U
27. Toni Braxton – Spanish Guitar
28. Charlie Wilson – There Goes My Baby
29. Keyshia Cole – Love
30. Alicia Keys, Maxwell – Fire We Make
