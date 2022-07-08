Doja Cat Not A Fan Of Having ‘Stranger Things’ Crush Put On Blast By Co-Star

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is one of the most beautiful women in the music industry today and, of course, we say respectfully that she could probably find romance at a moment’s notice. However, the popular entertainer faced an embarrassing moment after her secret crush on a Stranger Things actor was revealed by a co-star from the show.

Doja Cat struck up a friendship with Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, who plays the character Will Byers. Schnapp, 17, apparently leaked a conversation that wasn’t meant to see the light of day. In the exchange, Doja, 26, reveals to Schnapp that she has a crush on English actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, the leader of a band of misfits known as the Hellfire Club.

Via a now-deleted TikTok post, Doja is seen asking Schnapp, “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. wait no. does he have a gf?” to which Shchnapp replies, “LMAOO slide into his dms,” which hasn’t sat well with Doja and she went on to blast the teen actor for putting their private convo on blast.

Doja took to Instagram Live and seemingly tried to show grace towards Schnapp but did refer to him being “socially unaware and wack” for sharing the message.

“I think that to be fair, first let’s try to be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over…like there’s no way he’s over 21, Doja is seen saying. “But, like, when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb sh*t.”

Doja then explained that Schnapp’s snafu was not unlike mistakes she’s made in the past, stating that this moment had to happen for him in order for the young actor to realize this isn’t the way to move in the world going forward.

Of course, with Doja Cat being a literal household name and connecting it to the popular Stranger Things brand, folks on Twitter have had lots to say. We’ve got their reactions below.

A warning: there’s some adult language in the video below.

