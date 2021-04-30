Ft. Worth Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Housing Authority Partners with City of Fort Worth to Distribute Federal Relief Funds

Fort Worth Housing Solutions has opened its portal for the federally-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program and is now accepting applications for relief funds for residents who have fallen behind on rent or utilities payments because they have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landlords whose tenants have fallen two months or more behind on payments since March 13, 2020, the date of the federal COVID-19 disaster declaration, also can apply for relief on behalf of their tenants. All payments will be made directly to landlords or utility companies. FWHS awards will not duplicate any other federally-funded rental assistance the applicant has received.

“Fort Worth Housing Solutions is pleased to partner with the City of Fort Worth to process applications for back rent and utility bill relief for individuals who have experienced loss of income during these difficult times,” President Mary-Margaret Lemons said. “Each person needs stable housing to flourish, and we are glad to play a role in helping people get back on their feet during this pandemic.”

View an outline of the program, eligibility criteria and a list of required documents at https://fwhs.org/erap/. The page also includes a link to the Fort Worth application portal. Potential applicants who are unable to upload documents or complete the online application may email Fort Worth Housing Solutions at ERAP@fwhs.org for assistance.

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if the grantee determines the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and grantee funds are available.

Funding for the program is provided by the U.S. Treasury Department through the City of Fort Worth, which has contracted with Fort Worth Housing Solutions, Housing Channel and Samaritan House locally to process applications and administer awards. Similar assistance is available through other municipalities and the Texas Rent Relief Program.

About Fort Worth Housing Solutions

Fort Worth Housing Solutions is changing the face of affordable housing by providing mixed-income rental and home ownership opportunities that provide the foundation to improve lives. The agency was established by the City of Fort Worth in 1938 to provide decent, safe housing for low- to moderate-income residents. Today, the FWHS portfolio includes 40 properties with almost 6,700 affordable units. The agency manages Housing Choice Vouchers that help families and individuals cover rental costs. FWHS works closely with numerous partners to promote economic independence and positive change in the lives of the more than 28,000 individuals we touch on a daily basis. Learn more at www.fwhs.org.

