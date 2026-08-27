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Jeffrey Lurie to Be Inducted Into Eagles Hall of Fame

Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie is set to receive one of the highest honors in franchise history, as the team announced he will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Monday, October 26.

Lurie will be formally enshrined at halftime of the Eagles’ nationally televised primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Since purchasing the Eagles in 1994, Lurie has overseen one of the most successful eras in franchise history. Under his leadership, Philadelphia captured its first two Super Bowl championships, winning Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl LIX. Nearly one-third of the team’s seasons since 2001 have also resulted in an NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl appearance.

Eagles legend Ron Jaworski praised Lurie’s leadership and commitment to the organization.

“Jeffrey’s legacy and relentless dedication to this team are the reasons why we – the selection committee – felt it was important to recognize him with the organization’s highest honor.”

Lurie said the recognition is among the greatest honors of his life and expressed gratitude to Eagles fans, the organization and the Hall of Fame selection committee.

“This franchise has given so much to me and my family over the past 32 years, and for that, I will be forever grateful,” Lurie said.

Beyond football, Lurie has also made philanthropy a major part of the Eagles’ identity. His family contributed $50 million to help launch the Lurie Autism Institute, while the Eagles Autism Foundation has raised $60 million for autism research and care.

Lurie’s induction will officially place him among the legends who have made lasting contributions to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffrey Lurie to Be Inducted Into Eagles Hall of Fame was originally published on rnbphilly.com