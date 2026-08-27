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Keyshia Cole & Jaheim Bring R&B Favorites to Dell Music Center

5 Songs We Need to Hear from Keyshia Cole & Jaheim at the Dell Music Center Tonight

Published on August 27, 2026
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Two people posing for a concert or event poster, a woman with blonde hair wearing a red fur coat and a man with braids wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket. Text on the image reads "KEYSHIA COLE JAHEIM THUR AUG 27 7PM".
Source: R1 / R1

Keyshia Cole & Jaheim Bring R&B Favorites to Philly’s Dell Music Center Tonight

Philadelphia R&B fans are in for a throwback-heavy night as Keyshia Cole and Jaheim take the stage at the Dell Music Center today, Thursday, Aug. 27. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

While setlists can change from night to night, recent performances give fans a good idea of the songs that could have the crowd singing along.

5 Fan Favorites Concertgoers Can Anticipate

1. “Love” — Keyshia Cole
One of Cole’s signature records, “Love” remains a fan favorite and is among her five most-played songs according to recent setlist data.

2. “I Should’ve Cheated” — Keyshia Cole
Expect plenty of audience participation when Cole delivers this emotional breakup anthem. The song has consistently appeared in her recent 2026 setlists.

3. “Heaven Sent” — Keyshia Cole
The soulful 2007 hit is another recent staple in Cole’s live shows and could provide one of the night’s biggest sing-along moments.

4. “Put That Woman First” — Jaheim
Jaheim’s classic R&B hit is one of his most frequently performed songs and was part of his 2024 performance at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center.

5. “Finding My Way Back” — Jaheim
Another Jaheim favorite, “Finding My Way Back” has regularly appeared alongside “Put That Woman First” in his concert sets

With Cole bringing her catalog of emotional R&B hits and Jaheim delivering his smooth, soulful classics, tonight’s Dell Music Center concert promises plenty of nostalgia for longtime fans.

To Purchase Tickets [CLICK HERE]

Note: The five songs above are anticipated fan favorites, not a confirmed Philadelphia setlist. Artists can change their setlists during a tour.

5 Songs We Need to Hear from Keyshia Cole & Jaheim at the Dell Music Center Tonight was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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