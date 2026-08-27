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‘Grand Theft Auto VI: Extended Look’ Now Playing on Netflix

Published on August 27, 2026
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Source: GRICHKA BEYSSON-LEANDRI / Getty

The next evolution of “Grand Theft Auto” is getting the spotlight on Netflix.

RELATED: 5 Things We Learned From the New Vince Young Netflix Documentary

Fans can now watch “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look,” offering a closer look at the highly anticipated next chapter in Rockstar Games’ blockbuster franchise.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” takes players back to the fictional state of Leonida, home to the neon soaked streets of Vice City. The game follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they become caught up in a criminal conspiracy while trying to survive together in Rockstar’s massive new open world.

The extended look gives fans another opportunity to dive into the world of “GTA VI” as anticipation continues to build for its release. The game is expected to expand on the open world storytelling, characters and attention to detail that helped make “Grand Theft Auto V” one of the most successful video games of all time.

Fans looking for more before the game arrives can watch “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look” now on Netflix.

Check out a clip below.

‘Grand Theft Auto VI: Extended Look’ Now Playing on Netflix was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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