Source: Cooper Neill

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts removed wide receiver Alec Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Thursday.

Pierce is now eligible to practice and could play in the team’s season opener on September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team made the move ahead of roster cuts. If Pierce stayed on the PUP list, league rules would have forced him to miss at least the first four games.

“He’s in a really good spot,” Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said before practice. Steichen added that the team hoped medical staff would clear Pierce to practice this week.

Pierce has been rehabilitating since undergoing surgery in March on his left ankle/heel. The injury forced him to miss the Colts’ entire offseason workout program and training camp.

Colts Remove Alec Pierce from PUP List was originally published on wibc.com