Listen Live
Close
Local

Colts Remove Alec Pierce from PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts removed wide receiver Alec Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Thursday.

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Source: Cooper Neill

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts removed wide receiver Alec Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Thursday.

Pierce is now eligible to practice and could play in the team’s season opener on September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team made the move ahead of roster cuts. If Pierce stayed on the PUP list, league rules would have forced him to miss at least the first four games.

“He’s in a really good spot,” Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said before practice. Steichen added that the team hoped medical staff would clear Pierce to practice this week.

Pierce has been rehabilitating since undergoing surgery in March on his left ankle/heel. The injury forced him to miss the Colts’ entire offseason workout program and training camp.

Colts Remove Alec Pierce from PUP List was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Dolly Parton Portrait Session

Social Media Shows Off The "Girls" For Dolly Parton #4Dolly

Hip-Hop Wired
A Conversation With Nas & Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy Tells Elliott Wilson & DJ Vlad He'll Never Work With Nas Again

Hip-Hop Wired
Jay-Z Gives Back to His Community for Mother's Day

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Hip-Hop Wired
Dolly Parton at Scottrade Center

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cardi B Covers ‘Vogue Arabia’, Says She Hopes To ‘See More’ Of FIFA Fine Footballer Maduka Okoye

Comments
News  |  Weso

N.O.R.E Responds To DJ Vlad Calling Him A “Snake”

Comments
News  |  Christopher Smith

Number Of Soldiers Leaving Hegseth’s Military “Skyrocketing”

Comments
Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close