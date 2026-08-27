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2 Middle School Girls Hurt in School Bus Crash

Indiana State Police said the driver of the school bus from North Harrison Middle School tried to make an illegal U-turn on Interstate 265.

Published on August 27, 2026
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HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two middle school students were hospitalized after a school bus crash in Harrison County on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on I-265 westbound near the 10th Street and State Road 62 exit. Debra Barr, 69, of Ramsey, was driving the school bus and taking a North Harrison Middle School girls volleyball team to a game.

According to troopers, the bus was hit from behind by another car as Barr was trying to make a U-turn at a crossover on the interstate near Jeffersonville. Barr was cited for attempting the illegal U-turn.

Two girls from the team were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries. Flames from his car were extinguished after it caught on fire.

2 Middle School Girls Hurt in School Bus Crash was originally published on wibc.com

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