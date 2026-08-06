Miss North Carolina USA Loses Title After Social Media Posts Using N-Word Resurface

Boltinhouse, 27, was dethroned on Wednesday by pageant organizers, A Blaize Productions, after “a thorough review of recently surfaced information,” according to a statement.

Weeks after being crowned Miss North Carolina USA, Brittany Boltinhouse has lost her title after alleged racist posts across social media resurfaced.

The organization did not provide a detailed reason for Boltinhouse’s removal, despite reporting of resurfaced posts, but did disclose that the decision was taken after “careful consideration.”

North Carolina news outlet NCBeat reported that Boltinhouse’s old social media posts showed her using the N-word between 2017 and 2019.

According to NCBeat, Boltinhouse used an old X (formerly Twitter) handle called Sosa the Stallion, and had several posts on the account using the N-word, including:

“this n*gga has me 50 shades of fucked up…” (April 2017)

“your girl don’t like me but yo n*gga doesssss” (February 2017)

N*gga I’m toxic asf…i don’t care lol (December 2019)

President and CEO of Miss USA, Thom Brodeur, did say in a statement that the brand “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity – whoever they are”.