Listen Live
Close
News

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Heads To Trial Monday

A trial date is set for the man accused of orchestrating the murder of Hip-Hop icon Tupac Shakur.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case
Source: Pool / Getty

A trial date is set for the man accused of orchestrating the murder of Hip-Hop icon Tupac Shakur.

The Associated Press reports that the long-awaited trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 10. Davis, who has been jailed since 2023, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. He has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

While it is unlikely that the trial will reveal the gunman, prosecutors are looking to prove that Davis was the man who orchestrated the plot and provided the murder weapon. 

On Sept. 7, 1996, Pac and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight were driving a black BMW after a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel. At a red light near the Vegas Strip, a white Cadillac pulled up and began shooting.

While Knight sustained minor injuries, Shakur was hit multiple times and died six days later. The Cadillac held Davis, Orlando Anderson, Deandre Smith, and Terry Brown. Of those four men, Davis is the only one still alive.

Shakur’s murder, according to the indictment, was a result of two overlapping feuds: The East Coast/West Coast rap war between Death Row and Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, and the beef between the South Side Compton Crips and the Mob Piru Bloods.

It is alleged that Davis, a leader with the South Side Compton Crips, set up the murder after a fight between Shakur and Anderson at the MGM Grand.

A 2019 memoir that Davis co-wrote, Compton Street Legend, helped revive the case after years of going cold. The book, along with several interviews Davis gave over the years, will be a key factor in the prosecution’s case against him.

If convicted, Davis faces life behind bars.

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Heads To Trial Monday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
12 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Walgreens Closing Stores: Updated List of Closed Locations for 2026

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Black Woman Found Hanging From A Tree In Jackson, Mississippi

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

6 Months Of Jail For White Man Who Killed 2 Black Women Is Not Justice

Comments
8 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 3 Trailer Teases (MORE) Messy Bellarie Family Fiascos & Kimmie’s Power Player

Comments
Celebrity  |  Weso

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close