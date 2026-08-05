Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued a statewide energy emergency and extended the state’s gas tax holiday for another 30 days.

“New conditions that continue to disrupt global energy distribution provide a new basis for a suspension of gas taxes,” Braun said. “Affordability is my top priority, and my gas tax suspensions delivered the cheapest gas in America for Hoosiers all summer. I’m keeping those savings going for Hoosier families, and my recommended budget will tap our reserves to keep state and local infrastructure projects fully funded.”

The new energy emergency is prompted by new disruptions to global oil shipping lanes in recent weeks.

“These disruptions are due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, escalating into maritime drone battles in the Black Sea/Kerch Strait and disruptions in the Alberta Oil Sands Region due to Canadian wildfires,” Braun said in a press conference.

The new energy emergency will take effect Friday, and it provides a 120-day window of authority. Both gas taxes will be suspended through September 5.

Attorney General Todd Rokita backed Braun’s authority to create a new energy emergency.

“Nothing in Indiana’s emergency powers statutes prohibits the governor from declaring separate emergencies based upon different factors,” Rokita said. “It is within the Governor’s authority to give Hoosiers temporary and much-needed relief at the pump based upon changed conditions.”

Braun said he has reached an agreement with House and Senate fiscal leadership to use reserve funds during next year’s budget session, covering money lost from the gas tax pause.

Braun Issues New Energy Emergency, Extends Gas Tax Holiday was originally published on wibc.com