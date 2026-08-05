Listen Live
Close
Local

Braun Issues New Energy Emergency, Extends Gas Tax Holiday

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued a statewide energy emergency and extended the state's gas tax holiday for another 30 days.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An older man in a suit and glasses speaking at a podium in front of an American flag.
Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued a statewide energy emergency and extended the state’s gas tax holiday for another 30 days.

“New conditions that continue to disrupt global energy distribution provide a new basis for a suspension of gas taxes,” Braun said. “Affordability is my top priority, and my gas tax suspensions delivered the cheapest gas in America for Hoosiers all summer. I’m keeping those savings going for Hoosier families, and my recommended budget will tap our reserves to keep state and local infrastructure projects fully funded.”

The new energy emergency is prompted by new disruptions to global oil shipping lanes in recent weeks.

“These disruptions are due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, escalating into maritime drone battles in the Black Sea/Kerch Strait and disruptions in the Alberta Oil Sands Region due to Canadian wildfires,” Braun said in a press conference.

The new energy emergency will take effect Friday, and it provides a 120-day window of authority. Both gas taxes will be suspended through September 5.

Attorney General Todd Rokita backed Braun’s authority to create a new energy emergency.

“Nothing in Indiana’s emergency powers statutes prohibits the governor from declaring separate emergencies based upon different factors,” Rokita said. “It is within the Governor’s authority to give Hoosiers temporary and much-needed relief at the pump based upon changed conditions.”

Braun said he has reached an agreement with House and Senate fiscal leadership to use reserve funds during next year’s budget session, covering money lost from the gas tax pause.

Braun Issues New Energy Emergency, Extends Gas Tax Holiday was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
12 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Walgreens Closing Stores: Updated List of Closed Locations for 2026

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Black Woman Found Hanging From A Tree In Jackson, Mississippi

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

6 Months Of Jail For White Man Who Killed 2 Black Women Is Not Justice

Comments
8 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 3 Trailer Teases (MORE) Messy Bellarie Family Fiascos & Kimmie’s Power Player

Comments
Celebrity  |  Weso

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close