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Federal officials continue to investigate a cyberattack that targeted two water systems in New Jersey and several others across the United States. Authorities reported that hackers attempted to disrupt the technology that helps water utilities monitor and manage their operations. Officials said the attacks affected water systems in at least seven states and prompted a coordinated response from federal and state agencies.

Investigators said the hackers gained access to internet-connected control devices and changed passwords and network settings. Those actions interrupted normal operations and forced some utilities to switch to manual controls while workers restored their systems. Officials reported no evidence that the attacks contaminated drinking water or created an immediate public health threat.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency continue to examine the attacks. Federal agencies urged water utilities to remove vulnerable control systems from direct internet access, strengthen passwords, and improve network security. They also encouraged operators to practice manual procedures so they can continue providing service during future cyber incidents.

Officials continue to monitor the affected systems while investigators work to identify the people responsible for the attacks. They urged water utilities to review their cybersecurity plans and report suspicious activity immediately. Authorities believe stronger security measures and close cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies will help protect critical infrastructure from future cyber threats and reduce the risk of service disruptions for communities across the nation.

Cyberattack Targets New Jersey Water Systems was originally published on rnbphilly.com