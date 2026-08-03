Source: Indy Politics

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas says a mass deportation rally Saturday turned into a secretive mess before it even started.

Save Heritage Indiana organized the event, originally telling people to gather in Fishers. Lucas says he and his wife received an email to show up in the small town of Colfax instead.

“There were people waiting out in that deluge for vans to take us to the event,” Lucas said in a Monday interview with WIBC. “We got in the van, and it literally drove through cornfields out to a nice country home. There was a tent in the woods and one porta potty that you had to walk through 50 feet of mud to get to. That was not a group I wanted to be associated with.”

Organizers claim threats of violence prompted several changes to the event’s location.

“I guess I should have researched them more because it became too secretive for my liking,” Lucas said. “We weren’t getting any information up until basically the last hour.”

He added his wife twisted her ankle walking through the mud. Lucas never delivered his speech.

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally was originally published on wibc.com