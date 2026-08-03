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The 10 Highest Paid Actors in The Odyssey

While Nolan is known for convincing actors to take smaller upfront paychecks to be part of his films, several cast members still earned millions for bringing Homer's legendary epic to life....

Published on August 3, 2026
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  • Matt Damon, as the lead actor, earned the highest salary of $15 million.
  • Several supporting actors, including Tom Holland and Charlize Theron, received multi-million dollar paychecks.
  • Christopher Nolan is known for convincing actors to accept smaller upfront fees to be part of his films.
“The Odyssey” Press Conference - Seoul
Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

The 10 Highest Paid Actors in The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has become one of the biggest movies of the year, featuring an all star cast that includes Academy Award winners, Marvel stars, and Hollywood veterans. While Nolan is known for convincing actors to take smaller upfront paychecks to be part of his films, several cast members still earned millions for bringing Homer’s legendary epic to life.

Here’s a look at the reported highest paid actors in The Odyssey.

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1. Matt Damon

Reported Salary: $15 Million

Matt Damon tops the list after landing the lead role as Odysseus. As the face of the film and its central character, Damon reportedly earned the biggest paycheck of the entire cast.

2. Tom Holland

Reported Salary: $10 Million

Tom Holland reportedly earned the second highest salary for playing Telemachus, Odysseus’ son. While he has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars thanks to Spider Man, reports say he still accepted less than his typical blockbuster payday to work with Christopher Nolan.

3. Robert Pattinson

Reported Salary: $5 to $7 Million

Robert Pattinson joins the film as Antinous and reportedly received one of the largest supporting actor salaries in the ensemble.

4. Charlize Theron

Reported Salary: $5 to $7 Million

Academy Award winner Charlize Theron reportedly landed a similar payday for portraying Calypso.

5. Zendaya

Reported Salary: $5 Million

Zendaya continues her impressive run of blockbuster films, reportedly earning around $5 million for playing the goddess Athena.

6. Anne Hathaway

Reported Salary: $4 to $5 Million

A frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator, Anne Hathaway returned to work with the acclaimed director as Penelope, Odysseus’ wife.

7. Lupita Nyong’o

Reported Salary: $1.5 to $3.5 Million

Lupita Nyong’o rounds out the upper tier of the ensemble with a reported multi million dollar payday.

8. Jon Bernthal

Reported Salary: Estimated $1.5 to $3.5 Million

Jon Bernthal is believed to have earned a salary comparable to several other supporting stars in the cast.

9. Benny Safdie

Reported Salary: Estimated $1.5 to $3.5 Million

Actor and filmmaker Benny Safdie also reportedly falls within the supporting cast salary range.

10. Elliot Page

Reported Salary: Estimated $1.5 to $3.5 Million

Elliot Page reunites with Christopher Nolan after Inception and rounds out the reported top earners from the film.

Whether you’re heading to the theater for the action, the mythology, or your favorite Hollywood star, one thing is clear: The Odyssey assembled one of the most impressive casts ever put on screen.

Now the only question is… which performance will be worth every dollar?

The 10 Highest Paid Actors in The Odyssey was originally published on hot1009.com

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