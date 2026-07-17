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Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Eric Benét says there’s no love lost between him and JAŸ-Z, nearly a decade after being name-dropped on 4:44.

Published on July 17, 2026
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Eric Benét says there’s no love lost between him and JAŸ-Z, nearly a decade after being name-dropped on 4:44.

The R&B singer caught a stray back in 2017 when Hov took aim at him on “Kill Jay-Z,” rapping:

“You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N*gga, never go Eric Benét.”

The “baddest girl in the world” lyric was a reference to Halle Berry, whom Benét was publicly divorcing at the time. Shortly after the song’s release, Benét took to social media to let JAŸ-Z know he wasn’t taking the lyric personally.

“Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now!”

Fast forward to today, and Benét says his feelings about the bar haven’t changed one bit.

“There was no animosity about that.”

The singer also admitted he wishes he never tweeted about the lyric, explaining that his response made people assume he was upset when that wasn’t the case.

According to Benét, the two have since laughed about the moment together.

“We were like chilling in Havana with cigars and sh*t having a good time laughing about the whole thing.”

Nearly 10 years later, it’s clear the lyric didn’t make Eric Benét feel any way.

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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