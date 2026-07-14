Listen Live
Close
News

Jake Tapper Clowned For "Pathetic" Donald Trump Interview

Jake Tapper Dragged For Lousy Interview With Donald Trump

Jake Tapper's "interview" with Donald Trump on State of the Union is being called "pathetic" after it appeared that Trump pretty much set the tone throughout the entire conversation

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • It was so bad that Tapper didn't even object to Trump pushing the narrative regarding Trump ally, billionaire David Ellison's incoming takeover of CNN, which many believe will push the news network to favorably cover Orange Mussolini.
Jake Tapper Clowned For "Pathetic" Donald Trump Interview
Getty Images / Jake Tapper / Donald Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been under scrutiny for a while, thanks to his book that highlighted his obsession with former President Joe Biden’s age and health. Now he is getting dragged once again for looking like a punk during a recent interview with Donald Trump.

Tapper’s “interview” with Orange Mussolini on State of the Union is being called “pathetic” after it appeared that Trump pretty much set the tone throughout the entire conversation, while pushing nonsense with little to no pushback from Tapper.

It was so bad that Tapper didn’t even object to Trump pushing the narrative regarding Trump ally, billionaire David Ellison’s incoming takeover of CNN, which many believe will push the news network to cover Orange Mussolini favorably.

“We would love to have you back sometime ’cause I do have a lot of other questions for you, sir,” Tapper told Trump as the interview was wrapping up.

“Sure. We’ll do that, we’ll do that. We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path, and we’ll do that,” Trump said in response.

Jake Tapper Is Getting Clowned On Social Media

Social media didn’t miss the opportunity to slam Tapper for his god-awful interview with Trump.

“This isn’t journalism, folks. This is straight up, bending over, complete capitulation. The guy who badgered Biden, who wrote a whole nasty book about him, said to Trump “Well I’m on a normal path right here, sir.” Fuck you, @jaketapper,” one post on X (formerly Twitter ) read.

Journalist and former MS Now host Mehdi Hasan wrote on X, “This is just embarrassing.”

Even Chris Cuomo slammed his former colleague for his lackluster interview.

Welp.

We are still waiting on that book about Donald Trump and the ongoing cover-up regarding his health issues and why he’s constantly falling asleep everywhere.

Until that day comes, you can see more reactions below.

Jake Tapper Dragged For Lousy Interview With Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

"The Impact Atlanta" Season Two Premiere

Gloss Up’s Team Shuts Down Foot Amputation Rumors Amid Car Accident

Hip-Hop Wired
Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026

Reasonable Pout: JAŸ-Z Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Yankee Stadium Chaos

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
9 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Comments
Crime  |  Jason Lee

Nolan Wells’ Parents Break Their Silence, Detail Suspiciously Blank Social Media Accounts

Comments
Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Summer Movie Deals Return with Tickets Starting at Just $1

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close