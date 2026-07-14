Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day With These Deals
Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day With These Deals
There’s no better excuse to indulge in one of America’s favorite comfort foods than National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14. Whether you prefer a classic creamy bowl, a crispy baked version, or a gourmet twist loaded with toppings, restaurants across the country are celebrating with special deals, discounts, and limited-time offers. If you’ve been craving cheesy goodness, now’s the perfect time to grab your favorite mac and cheese for less.
TRENDING: Who Made The Mac And Cheese ?
Check out these National Mac and Cheese Day deals you don’t want to miss.
Panera Bread
$2 off mac & cheese for MyPanera members
Schlotzsky’s Deli
Enjoy a side of small mac and cheese for FREE with the purchase of an entree today through 7/19.
Roni’s Mac Bar
BOGO valid on app orders only. Discount applies to item of equal or lesser value.
Main St Bistro
Main St Bistro is giving away hundreds of prizes between for National Mac & Cheese Day on July 14th.
Noodles & Company
BOGO 50% off Mac entree
Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day With These Deals was originally published on majic945.com