Tips to Grow Your Business with Huntington Bank

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Whether you’re launching your first business, growing a side hustle, or looking to take your company to the next level, having the right financial partner can make a big difference.

On The Kickback with Jazzi Black, we sat down with Ralph Hamm III, Regional President of North Texas, and Sam Wright, Program Manager and Vice President at Huntington Bank, to talk about what entrepreneurs need to succeed.

During the conversation, they shared practical advice for business owners at every stage—from separating personal and business finances to building healthy financial habits and preparing for future growth. They also discussed the importance of developing a relationship with your bank before you need financing, making it easier to access the resources and guidance that can help your business thrive.

The conversation also highlighted Huntington Bank’s commitment to investing in local communities and supporting small businesses through education, financial tools, and personalized guidance. Whether you’re opening your first business account or planning your next expansion, understanding your financial options can help you make more confident decisions.

One key takeaway from the interview: success isn’t just about having a great business idea—it’s about building a strong financial foundation that supports long-term growth.

Listen to the full interview to hear more insights from Ralph Hamm III and Sam Wright, along with practical tips that can help you move your business forward.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack