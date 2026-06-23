Listen Live
Close
Local

Trial Starts for Mom Accused of Starving Daughter to Death

Trial Starts for Indy Mom Accused of Malnourishing Daughter to Death

The murder trial of an Indianapolis mother, Toni McClure, began Monday. She caused her daughter's death through malnourishment and neglect.

Published on June 23, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A young person with dark hair and blue eyes wearing a red shirt, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The murder trial of an Indianapolis mother, Toni McClure, began Monday.

Marion County prosecutors accused McClure of starving and neglecting her 5-year-old daughter, Kinsleigh Welty, before she died in 2024. Prosecutors say Kinsleigh was found severely malnourished and confined in a closet inside a west side Indianapolis home.

“She was killed by the systematic, prolonged and fatal abuse at the hands of her mother, the defendant,” Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Anne Frangos told the jury in her opening statement. “She was subjected to deliberate starvation, to the deliberate confinement, to physical abuse, to psychological abuse. You’re gonna hear from the first responders who found Kinsleigh, found her when she was beyond saving. When they found her, she was dirty and covered in feces. Her hair was matted until it was hard, and she had lice crawling and bug bites all over her body.”

Kinsleigh weighed 21 pounds at autopsy.

McClure had six children by four different fathers at the time of Kinsleigh’s death, dropped out of high school, and was later diagnosed with autism.

Prosecutors say while McClure abused and neglected Kinsleigh, the other children were treated well.

“At home, if the kids ask for snacks, they would get them. So if the boys asked for a snack, they would get them,” said Defense Attorney Deana Martin. “Kinsleigh never asked, so she never got anything. What she got was put in a closet whenever Toni felt overwhelmed or that she just couldn’t deal with her.”

Martin said McClure is a terrible mother and an unintentional killer.

Two others convicted in connection with the child’s neglect are expected to testify.

The trial is set to last three weeks. McClure was charged with murder, criminal confinement, and battery on a child.

Trial Starts for Indy Mom Accused of Malnourishing Daughter to Death was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Juice, Water, Diapers: Why Do Black Children Keep Getting Killed Over Cheap Products?

Comments
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Karmelo Anthony Brings In New Legal Team for Appeal

Comments
12 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close