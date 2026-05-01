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Jordyn Woods Celebrates Karl-Anthony Towns' Playoff Performance

Towns Triple Double! Jordyn Woods Celebrates Fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns' Dominant Playoff Performance For The Knicks

Published on May 1, 2026
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Jordyn Woods is giving her man his flowers!

Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The New York Knicks have eliminated the Atlanta Hawks from the NBA playoffs, finishing the series with a dominant performance that ended in a score of 140-89.

Karl-Anthony Towns was just one player on the squad who had a stellar performance, scoring his second triple double of the playoffs with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

After the game, the Knicks center’s fiancée, Jordyn Woods, celebrated the win by posting a congratulatory message to her Instagram Story. Their win over the Hawks on Thursday, April 30 advanced them to the NBA playoff semifinals, which will kick off on May 4.

“Second triple double in the series!!!! In good company,” Woods wrote over a photo of the two of them after the game, ending the sentence with orange and blue hearts. In the photo, KAT is holding up his game-worn jersey with his signature on it, along with a longer message about his achievement.

Jordyn went on to repost a graphic from Bleacher Report about the Knicks’ win over Atlanta being the largest playoff win in New York’s franchise history. She followed that with another announcing Towns has become only the second 7-footer in NBA history to have multiple postseason triple-doubles, alongside former basketball legend Wilt Chamberlin.

Woods has been right by her fiancée’s side throughout the entire first round of the playoffs, showing off her custom outfits and attending every game in support of her man.

The happy couple began dating in 2020 and went Instagram official that September. They announced their engagement on Christmas Day 2025. Woods celebrated her bachelorette party in St. Barts prior to the playoffs, which could mean there will be wedding bells soon after the NBA finals!

Towns Triple Double! Jordyn Woods Celebrates Fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns' Dominant Playoff Performance For The Knicks was originally published on bossip.com

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