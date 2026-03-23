DFW Airport Update: TSA Shortage & Possible ICE Deployment

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

On February 14th 2026, the United States government partially shut down due to the lack of progress in negotiations. This shutdown only really affects homeland security, which, in a way, affects all of us who are traveling. Because the TSA is funded by homeland security, however, due to the government cutting the funding for the agency, it has led to a growing number of layoffs at airports all across the United States.

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In response to this shutdown, President Trump says he may deploy immigration and customs enforcement agencies to help staff the airports if Congress does not pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security, and delays and staffing shortages continue to grow during this time.

On Friday, a Senate bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security and pay the Transportation Security Administration officers failed to advance. Saturday is when Trump said ICE agents will be making their way to airports across the country starting Monday to help TSA Agents & take over heightened security roles through the TSA staffing shortages, including arresting undocumented immigrants.

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Security and international relations analyst Brian Maloney says that ICE agents will not be running the X-ray scanners or the screening part in the front where you are interacting with TSA agents. He says they’re going to be replacing TSA Agents in the back roles where you might not even normally see TSA Agents.

People are having mixed emotions about ICE being in airports. Some fear due to the unnecessary force ICE agents like to use, along with the harm they cause to the community, others say it’s a good idea until the government gets this situation figured out, and others question why ICE Agents.

DFW airports do not currently show any super-long lines or wait times. There hasn’t been any word yet on whether the ICE Agents will be at airports in the DFW area. The trump administration said it will send them to the biggest and busiest airports.

Officials warn some smaller airports could shut down due to staffing shortages. long wait times are expected to continue until funding is restored and TSA workers are paid

DFW Airport Update: TSA Shortage & Possible ICE Deployment was originally published on majic945.com