Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Free Agency Tracker

Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Free Agency Moves

Published on March 11, 2026
Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have been active during the 2026 NFL free agency period, making key additions, re-signings, and experiencing notable departures. Here’s a comprehensive list of their moves so far:

Additions

  1. Riq Woolen (CB)
    • Signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.
    • Woolen brings playmaking ability to the Eagles’ secondary, joining a talented cornerback group.
  2. Johnny Mundt (TE)
    • Signed a one-year deal.
    • Mundt adds much-needed blocking support to the tight end position.

Re-signings

  1. Grant Calcaterra (TE)
    • Re-signed on a one-year deal.
    • Calcaterra continues as a reliable backup in the tight end room.

Departures

  1. Jaelan Phillips (EDGE)
    • Signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
    • A significant loss for the Eagles’ pass rush.
  2. Reed Blankenship (S)
    • Signed a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Houston Texans.
    • A key defensive player who provided stability in the secondary.
  3. Nakobe Dean (LB)
    • Signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
    • Dean’s leadership and versatility will be missed in the linebacker corps.
  4. Jahan Dotson (WR)
    • Signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
    • A departure that impacts the Eagles’ receiving depth.
  5. Brett Toth (OL)
    • Signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
    • Adds to the list of offensive line departures.
  6. Sam Howell (QB)
    • Departed in free agency.
    • Howell’s exit leaves a gap in the quarterback depth chart.

Remaining Needs

The Eagles still have positional needs at EDGE rusher, safety, linebacker, and wide receiver. With $10.5 million in cap space, they are expected to make additional moves to strengthen their roster.

