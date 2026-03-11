Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Free Agency Tracker
Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Free Agency Moves
The Philadelphia Eagles have been active during the 2026 NFL free agency period, making key additions, re-signings, and experiencing notable departures. Here’s a comprehensive list of their moves so far:
Additions
- Riq Woolen (CB)
- Signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.
- Woolen brings playmaking ability to the Eagles’ secondary, joining a talented cornerback group.
- Johnny Mundt (TE)
- Signed a one-year deal.
- Mundt adds much-needed blocking support to the tight end position.
Re-signings
- Grant Calcaterra (TE)
- Re-signed on a one-year deal.
- Calcaterra continues as a reliable backup in the tight end room.
Departures
- Jaelan Phillips (EDGE)
- Signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
- A significant loss for the Eagles’ pass rush.
- Reed Blankenship (S)
- Signed a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Houston Texans.
- A key defensive player who provided stability in the secondary.
- Nakobe Dean (LB)
- Signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Dean’s leadership and versatility will be missed in the linebacker corps.
- Jahan Dotson (WR)
- Signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
- A departure that impacts the Eagles’ receiving depth.
- Brett Toth (OL)
- Signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
- Adds to the list of offensive line departures.
- Sam Howell (QB)
- Departed in free agency.
- Howell’s exit leaves a gap in the quarterback depth chart.
Remaining Needs
The Eagles still have positional needs at EDGE rusher, safety, linebacker, and wide receiver. With $10.5 million in cap space, they are expected to make additional moves to strengthen their roster.
