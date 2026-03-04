Listen Live
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Homegoing Service [Watch]
Gov. Braun Presents Curt Cignetti with the Sachem Award

Published on March 4, 2026
Curt Cignetti Gets Award
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced on Wednesday that he is honoring Indiana University Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti with the 2026 Sachem Award for his “inspirational leadership and service to the State of Indiana.”

The Sachem is reserved for people who have profoundly shaped Indiana through character, leadership, and service. Cignetti just led the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 season capped off by College Football Playoff National Championship in January. Braun also gave every member of the football team a Sagamore of the Wabash.

Cignetti, family, and Braun
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

“Never daunted, Coach Curt Cignetti represented the state of Indiana on the national stage and showed the world that the Hoosier values of grit, perseverance, and no-excuses hard work are the way to victory. I’m honoring Coach Cignetti with Indiana’s highest award, and awarding the whole championship Hoosiers team with the Sagamore of the Wabash to celebrate their historic achievement for our state,” said Braun.

Braun listens to Cignetti
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

 The Sagamore of the Wabash is given to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the state or its citizens.

First Lady Maureen Braun was there to help present the award to Cignetti. Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and IU Athletic Director were also in attendance.

Gov. Braun Presents Curt Cignetti with the Sachem Award was originally published on wibc.com

