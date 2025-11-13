Seasonal Jobs Hiring In Dallas
The holiday season is one of the best times to find flexible retail work in Dallas. From major malls to local boutiques, many stores are hiring seasonal staff to handle the holiday rush.
Whether you’re looking for part-time hours, extra income, or retail experience, these Dallas businesses are offering great opportunities to join their teams for the 2025 season.
UPS /Seasonal Support Driver(Part-Time)/ 10155 MONROE ST DALLAS Texas 75229 ($23 an hour) – Apply Here
ALO /Seasonal Associate (Part-Time) / NorthPark Center
See’s Candies/ Seasonal Sales Associate/ North Park, Dallas, TX ($18.93 an hour) – Apply here
Hermès Paris / Temporary Seasonal Sales Support Associate/ Dallas ($20-$22 an hour) – Apply Here
DC international Group Inc./ Seasonal Warehouse Monogrammer/ Plano Parkway, Carrollton / ($17 an hour) – Apply Here
Altar’d State/ Seasonal Brand Representative / Galleria Dallas – Apply Here
Open House Network, LLC/ Seasonal Model Home Host/ Rockwall, TX/ ($ $12-$14 an hour) – Apply Here
Baylor Scott & White Health/ IR Tech Seasonal/ Dallas, TX ( $64 an hour) – Apply Here
Primark / Seasonal Sales Associate (Part Time) / Grapevine, TX ( $15 an hour) – Apply Here
Cherry Hill Programs Inc./ Seasonal Holiday Asst Location Manager/ Grapevine Mills ( $16.50 an hour) – Apply Here
Saks Off 5th / Seasonal Operations Associate / Dallas, TX, US – Apply Here
Kohl’s / Retail Sales & Material Handler roles / Dallas Tx – Apply Here
Gap family / Retail Sales Associate – Late Night / Dallas Texas – Apply Here
Bath & Body Work / Seasonal Retail Sales Associate / Galleria Mall – Apply Here
Seasonal Jobs Hiring In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com