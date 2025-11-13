Listen Live
Seasonal Jobs Hiring In Dallas

Explore companies now hiring for holiday and part-time retail positions across the Dallas

Published on November 13, 2025

The holiday season is one of the best times to find flexible retail work in Dallas. From major malls to local boutiques, many stores are hiring seasonal staff to handle the holiday rush.

Whether you’re looking for part-time hours, extra income, or retail experience, these Dallas businesses are offering great opportunities to join their teams for the 2025 season.

UPS /Seasonal Support Driver(Part-Time)/ 10155 MONROE ST DALLAS Texas 75229 ($23 an hour) – Apply Here

ALO /Seasonal Associate (Part-Time) / NorthPark Center

See’s Candies/ Seasonal Sales Associate/  North Park, Dallas, TX ($18.93 an hour) – Apply here

Hermès Paris / Temporary Seasonal Sales Support Associate/ Dallas ($20-$22 an hour) – Apply Here

DC international Group Inc./ Seasonal Warehouse Monogrammer/ Plano Parkway, Carrollton / ($17 an hour) – Apply Here

Altar’d State/ Seasonal Brand Representative / Galleria Dallas – Apply Here

Open House Network, LLC/ Seasonal Model Home Host/ Rockwall, TX/ ($ $12-$14 an hour) – Apply Here

Baylor Scott & White Health/ IR Tech Seasonal/ Dallas, TX ( $64 an hour) – Apply Here

Primark / Seasonal Sales Associate (Part Time) / Grapevine, TX ( $15 an hour) – Apply Here

Cherry Hill Programs Inc./ Seasonal Holiday Asst Location Manager/ Grapevine Mills ( $16.50 an hour) – Apply Here

Saks Off 5th / Seasonal Operations Associate / Dallas, TX, US – Apply Here

Kohl’s / Retail Sales & Material Handler roles / Dallas Tx – Apply Here

Gap family / Retail Sales Associate – Late Night / Dallas Texas – Apply Here

 Bath & Body Work / Seasonal Retail Sales Associate / Galleria Mall – Apply Here

