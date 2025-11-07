Listen Live
‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect & When To Watch

Power Book IV: Force returns for its highly anticipated third and final season.

Published on November 7, 2025

Power Book IV: Force Episode 210 images
Source: Courtesy / Starz

It’s officially “cancel Christmas” season again! The streets of Chicago are heating up as Power Book IV: Force returns for its highly anticipated third and final season.

Starring Joseph Sikora as the ruthless yet calculated Tommy Egan, this closing chapter promises a wild, high-stakes ride through the city’s underground drug scene.

According to USA TodayForce Season 3 premieres Friday, November 7, 2025, at midnight ET on the Starz app, with episodes airing weekly on all streaming and on-demand platforms that carry Starz. The season kicks off with “Do or Die,” setting the tone for a no-holds-barred finale as Tommy pushes harder than ever to take control of Chicago.

Fans can expect 10 episodes in total, which will be released weekly through mid-January.

Here’s the schedule so far:

  • Episode 301: “Do or Die” – Nov. 7
  • Episode 302: “A Seat at the Table” – Nov. 14
  • Episode 303: “There’s Always a Price to Pay” – Nov. 21
  • Episode 304: “Time To See The King” – Nov. 28
  • Episode 305: “The Last Dance” – Dec. 5
  • Episodes six through ten are expected to roll out weekly from December 12 through January 16.

As The Economic Times reports, this season marks the end of Tommy’s Chicago reign. The final episodes dive deep into his mission to claim the city’s throne while keeping his circle — and himself — alive. As alliances shift and rivals close in, Tommy faces the ultimate test: does he have what it takes to truly “own” the Chi?

The returning cast includes Sikora as Tommy, Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson, Isaac Keys as Diamond Sampson, Adrienne Walker as Shanti “Showstopper” Page, and Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia. Expect more betrayal, more blood, and more of that Power universe grit that fans can’t get enough of.

With Power Book IV: Force coming to an explosive end, the franchise’s legacy of loyalty, ambition, and survival continues to burn bright. Tune in Fridays on Starz, because Tommy’s final move might just be his deadliest.

Check out the trailer for Season 3 below:

