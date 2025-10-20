Listen Live
DF-Dub Got Ghosts: The Metroplex’s Most Haunted Spots

Texas Named the Second Most Haunted State in America — and North Texas Has the Ghosts to Prove It

Published on October 20, 2025

Elm Street at Night
Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

The DF-Dub been haunted — and now the numbers back it up. A new report ranked Texas as the second most haunted state in the country, sitting right behind New York. With 77 ghost sightings for every 10,000 people, it’s clear the Lone Star State’s got plenty of supernatural company — and the vibes are strongest right here in North Texas.

From 2005 to 2020, over 6,800 ghost encounters were reported across Texas, proving even the afterlife can’t resist our energy. Downtown Dallas sets the tone, with the Adolphus Hotel’s ghost bride still haunting the 19th floor like she’s waiting on her big moment.

At the Majestic Theatre, ghostly performers allegedly keep putting on shows long after curtain call. And if you’re cruising past White Rock Lake, don’t pick up any hitchhikers—word is, the “Lady in White” is still looking for a ride. Over in Deep Ellum, the Sons of Hermann Hall is Dallas’s oldest wooden building, and locals swear some of the OGs still two-step when the music drops.

Head west to Fort Worth’s Stockyards Hotel, where cowboy spirits keep the Wild West energy alive, and up in Denton, the Old Alton “Goatman” Bridge still dares brave souls to cross it at night. Even the suburbs don’t sleep — River Legacy Park’s Screaming Bridge in Arlington and Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells prove the DFW ghost scene runs deep.

Texas might be known for big dreams and bigger energy, but clearly, the ghosts here aren’t clocking out either. If you plan to check out these haunted spots yourself, bring a friend, stay safe, and move smart — the ghosts might be friendly, but the night ain’t always. Enter if you dare… just don’t go alone.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

