Kyrie Irving Sets The Record Once & For All

Dallas Mavericks are on a roll of all rolls to finish the four. Yes the final 4 games that will crown them national champions. Check out Kyrie Irving

chopping it up about his fellow teammates, current mental health, also the Boston Celtics . One on one with the NBA super star answering

questions that a true fan would want to know , leading into the most 4 important games of the season. Ledbetter Luka has a safe spot in Kyrie‘s

heart for the better. This dangerous duo are going to set the tone as real leaders do starting next Thursday 7:30 .

