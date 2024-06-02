Listen Live
Local

Kyrie Irving Sets The Record Once & For All

Published on June 1, 2024

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
Dallas Mavericks are on a roll of all rolls to finish the four. Yes the final 4 games that will crown them national champions. Check out Kyrie Irving

chopping it up about his fellow teammates, current mental health, also the Boston Celtics .  One on one with the NBA super star answering

questions that a true fan would want to know , leading into the most 4 important games of the season. Ledbetter Luka has a safe spot in Kyrie‘s

heart for the better. This dangerous duo are going to set the tone as real leaders do starting next Thursday 7:30 .

Tune into The Flight Zone Saturday Nights For Some News You Could Use 

