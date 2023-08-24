Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on why Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair, Beyonce’s birthday wish, Halle Berry’s divorce, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Kevin Hart in a Wheelchair, Halle Berry, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Kevin Hart in a Wheelchair, Halle Berry, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
T.I. Daughter Comes Clean About A Only Fans Page
-
T.i. & Son King Are Safe After Potential Robbery Overseas
-
T.i. Son Is Going Viral Because Of His New Teeth
-
Lil Wayne Maybe A Grandpa Sooner Than We Think
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Kevin Hart Is Now In A WheelChair
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Wins First Major World Championship