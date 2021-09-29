97.9 The Beat Featured Artists
Trending
Home97.9 The Beat Featured Artists

WHAT DID TYLER WHISPER IN MAXO’S EAR?

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Maxo Kream has made a very respectable name for himself and has a budding LOVE  for the metroplex. He recently  tapped in with Hollywood Zay on  #Ear2TheStreet recently, behind his new record “Big Persona ” featuring Tyler The Creator…Now you all know that Tyler is quite the personality but wait til you hear this story about when he came to Houston to shoot the video for “Big Persona” , its nothing short of hilarious.

Check out the full #Chillterview below

Check out the texts before the video shoot:

 

Check out the music video here:

Follow @HOLLYWOODZAY to stay tapped in to the streets!!!!!!

https://www.instagram.com/hollywoodzay/

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

EAR 2 THE STREET , hollywood zay , Maxo Kream

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close