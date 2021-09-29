WHAT DID TYLER WHISPER IN MAXO’S EAR?

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Maxo Kream has made a very respectable name for himself and has a budding LOVE for the metroplex. He recently tapped in with Hollywood Zay on #Ear2TheStreet recently, behind his new record “Big Persona ” featuring Tyler The Creator…Now you all know that Tyler is quite the personality but wait til you hear this story about when he came to Houston to shoot the video for “Big Persona” , its nothing short of hilarious.

Check out the full #Chillterview below

Check out the texts before the video shoot:

Check out the music video here:

Follow @HOLLYWOODZAY to stay tapped in to the streets!!!!!!

https://www.instagram.com/hollywoodzay/

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: