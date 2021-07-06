Juicy J on New Music, Battling Drug Addictions, Megan Thee Stallion, Producer Tag Origin & More

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Three 6 Mafia legend stopped by to discuss the extended version of ‘The Hustle Continues.’ In his latest project, he’s added some of today’s favorite artists to the tracklist like Megan Thee Stallion, Pooh Shiesty, and Logic. Speaking of Logic, he shares that the DMV artist is actually his best friend and was also behind the inspiration of his latest producer tag.

Headkrack dives into Juicy J’s worst high habit and his battle with drug addiction. Hear Juicy J give advice to those who choose to indulge, gives insight to his views on the rap industry of today, and his new music.

