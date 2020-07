Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Bow Wow is here for his bike back period. Press play for the inside scoop on the issue a hand, & the where abouts of your potential $10,000 finders fee. Maybe you randomly recognize these two robbers, or have some West coast fam who could help out lol.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

