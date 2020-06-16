Lil Ronny Breaks His Silence On Yella Beezy

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Metroplex Monday is back and tonight we’re tuning into Mogul Media. Did you know Lil Ronny & Yella Beezy where once roommates before. Press play to learn a few fun facts about a couple of local rappers who have went global by consistently growth & grinding in unified DFW circles . Motivation in itself, would be the alley oop into national tour life courtesy of Beezy. Touring the country with Yella and headliner Chris Brown is won for the record books.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)