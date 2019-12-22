CLOSE
12 Days of Christmas
lilD’s #12DaysOfChristmas Day 10: Faith is an Animator!

12 days of christmas Faith M

Source: william cummings / william cummings

Faith learned about different types of animation, school, networking, and they got to animate!

