HomeLilD12 Days Of Christmas

#12DaysOfChristmas Day 8: Ke’Ryn is a Pharmacist!

12 days of christmas Ke'Ryn

Source: Zack Netters / zack netters

Ke’Ryn wants to be a pharmacist, so she shadowed Dr. Ashlye Hassell and learned about customer service, prescribing meds, and how to make medicine.

Day 1: Imunique Becomes a Radio Personality: https://youtu.be/fgxQAcToMaE Day

2: Kyleah Becomes a Model: https://youtu.be/nQXRx8v2Ao4

Day 3: Isailah Becomes an Oral Surgeon: https://youtu.be/F7QAhWYv1Xg

Day 4: Eleina Becomes an Attorney: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIlbh4QYTyY

Day 5: Ta’Nyriah Becomes a Basketball Player: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NwIcKsFqNg

Day 6: Faith Becomes a Mechanic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AVUFYyw8lY

Day 7: Aniyah Becomes an Actress: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elnC68VskLw

