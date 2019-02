Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Its all good until your rolling down the street and look up in the rear view and see flashing lights. In this situation Meek Mill can blame his past not expect what was in his near future. Press play to see how petty the police in Kingston, Jamaica were. But as a true artist the Dream Chaser did the right thing. Press play and watch a 2019 over seas paparazzi move.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: