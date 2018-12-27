TTO Podcasts
HomeTTO Podcasts

Dennis Quaid’s Rockstar Journey [PODCAST]

9 reads
Leave a comment

Title: Dennis Quaid’s Rockstar Journey

Description: Dennis Quaid is best known for his successful acting career which spans over 40 years and left us with amazing films like The Day After Tomorrow, The Parent Trap and  The Rookie. With three upcoming releases on deck for 2019 Quaid’s acting career continues to thrive but casual fans need to get familiar with his ongoing music career. Throughout his career Quaid has expressed his interests in music as a singer and guitarist and he currently is the frontman for his band The Sharks. The Houston native is basking in stage lights while touring his debut album Out Of The Box which dropped on November 30th 2018. Tech This Out talks with Dennis Quaid about his musical influences growing up, the new rules of music in the digital age and Quaid’s life in the spotlight. Get ready to hear a different side from the legendary artist.

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 5 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 15 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close