Dennis Quaid’s Rockstar Journey [PODCAST]

Title: Dennis Quaid’s Rockstar Journey

Description: Dennis Quaid is best known for his successful acting career which spans over 40 years and left us with amazing films like The Day After Tomorrow, The Parent Trap and The Rookie. With three upcoming releases on deck for 2019 Quaid’s acting career continues to thrive but casual fans need to get familiar with his ongoing music career. Throughout his career Quaid has expressed his interests in music as a singer and guitarist and he currently is the frontman for his band The Sharks. The Houston native is basking in stage lights while touring his debut album Out Of The Box which dropped on November 30th 2018. Tech This Out talks with Dennis Quaid about his musical influences growing up, the new rules of music in the digital age and Quaid’s life in the spotlight. Get ready to hear a different side from the legendary artist.

