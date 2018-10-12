T.I. Is Fed The Hell Up With Kanye West: “This Is Disgraceful”

T.I. tried but he’s officially fed up with Kanye West.

After Ye’s visit to the White House yesterday, Tip posted a lengthy message on Instagram calling Ye’s trip the “most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power” that he’s ever seen.

“Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,” T.I. wrote. “I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!!”

If you missed it, Ye spoke “from the heart” in a rant where he claims Donald Trump helped give him the “heart” to join with Adidas even though he joined Adidas in 2013, two full years before Trump even ran for President. T.I. attempted to reach reason with Kanye when the two made “Ye vs. The People” for Kanye’s ye album that arrived earlier this year but T.I. says he’s “reached his limit” with the rapper.

Read T.I.’s full letter below.

