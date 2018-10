The creator of the Anger Room in Deep Ellum, Donna Alexander, died at the hands of her boyfriend Nathaniel Mitchell. He has now been charged with her murder.

Donna created the warehouse to help people cope with stress. People could come in there and smash things as a way to relieve stress. There will be a vigil tonight in Cole Park in her honor.

Anger Room creator, Donna Alexander died at the hands of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, police say. Tonight @CBSDFW family and friends remember her life and her legacy pic.twitter.com/2WOtkj0iPg — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) October 1, 2018

"Anger Room" creator dies three days after alleged attack by her own boyfriend https://t.co/taZuQM3TtP — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) October 1, 2018

