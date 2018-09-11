Why Do We Need Black-Centered Music Conferences? [PODCAST]

TTO Podcasts
| 09.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Title: Why Do We Need Black-Centered Music Conferences?

Description:  Arthur Mitchell (Urban Network Digital, Founder) joins Tech This Out to discuss the Business of Music Conference, the longest running Black-owned music conference dedicated to giving emerging artists the tools to succeed within today’s music industry and streaming landscape. Mitchell also shares plenty of gems on the importance of being business savvy as an artist, why the urban community needs to stick together and the current state of music.

More info on Business of Music Conference (September 13-15, 2018): http://businessofmusicconference.com/

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B @ 97.9 The Beat
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B Called a Dead Black Boy…
 2 hours ago
09.11.18
2019 Miss America Nia Imani Franklin
#BlackGirlMagic: Nia Franklin Crowned Miss America 2019
 3 hours ago
09.11.18
YG
#WordEyeHeard: YG Indicted with Two Felony Charges!
 3 hours ago
09.11.18
People Are Protesting Crazy Racist Reactions To Colin…
 4 hours ago
09.11.18
Nicki Minaj Kicks It With Puppets In “Barbie…
 5 hours ago
09.11.18
Trump Caught On Tape ‘Mocking’ The Death Of…
 5 hours ago
09.11.18
Mary J. Blige Says Aggi Auntie Dustup With…
 5 hours ago
09.11.18
Foxy Brown Skipped NYFW Performance But Swiped Her…
 5 hours ago
09.11.18
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Canceled Due To Hurricane…
 6 hours ago
09.11.18
Cardi B Is About That Shoe-Throwing Life, Nicki…
 6 hours ago
09.11.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Ray J’s Fake Brotherly Behavior Almost…
 13 hours ago
09.11.18
4 items
NFL Players Protest During 2018 Season Opening Games…
 15 hours ago
09.10.18
Dave East “I Don’t Understand,” DJ Kay Slay…
 19 hours ago
09.10.18
J. Cole Forced To Cancel Dreamville Festival Due…
 20 hours ago
09.10.18
18 items
Lawrence Byke: ‘Insecure’ Fans Flip Out Over Issa’s…
 21 hours ago
09.10.18
5 Things We Learned From HoodCelebrityy on ‘The…
 22 hours ago
09.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close