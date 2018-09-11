Why Do We Need Black-Centered Music Conferences? [PODCAST]

Title: Why Do We Need Black-Centered Music Conferences?

Description: Arthur Mitchell (Urban Network Digital, Founder) joins Tech This Out to discuss the Business of Music Conference, the longest running Black-owned music conference dedicated to giving emerging artists the tools to succeed within today’s music industry and streaming landscape. Mitchell also shares plenty of gems on the importance of being business savvy as an artist, why the urban community needs to stick together and the current state of music.

More info on Business of Music Conference (September 13-15, 2018): http://businessofmusicconference.com/

Also On 97.9 The Beat: