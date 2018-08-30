CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BijouStarFiles: Tyga Suing Cash Money For $10 Million For Unpaid Royalties

3 reads
Leave a comment
American Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Sponsored By FIAT 500X

Source: Michael Kovac/AMA2015 / Getty

Tyga wants his money!

A source close to Tyga wants to make it clear … this is solely a business feud, nothing personal with Wayne. He’s also amended his complaint and is asking for no less than $10 mil. Tyga is squaring off with the likes of Birdman and Lil Wayne by suing both Cash Money and Young Money, claiming they screwed him out of lots of loot.

Here’s the backstory. Tyga claims he made a deal back in 2009 in which he would produce 2 albums for Young Money. The albums — ‘Careless World’ and “Hotel California” — both charted big on Billboard. ‘Careless World’ charted #4 and ‘Hotel Cali’ charted 7.

Tyga claims Young Money — run by Lil Wayne — shorted him “significant sums.”

#BijouStarFiles: Tyga Suing Cash Money For $10 Million For Unpaid Royalties was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD…
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
23 items
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More…
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
3 items
Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed…
 7 hours ago
08.30.18
President Donald Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt Of…
 7 hours ago
08.30.18
#BijouStarFiles: Tyga Suing Cash Money For $10 Million…
 8 hours ago
08.30.18
They Might Be Onto Something: Twitter Wants To…
 8 hours ago
08.30.18
Manager Found Guilty of Scamming Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight
 9 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Tearfully Apologizes For Slavery “Sounds Like…
 9 hours ago
08.30.18
Travis Scott, Lil Yachty & Quavo Featured In…
 9 hours ago
08.30.18
DJ Khaled Launches We The Best Furniture Collection,…
 13 hours ago
08.30.18
Bardi Bag: Cardi B Wants No Less Than…
 13 hours ago
08.30.18
Lil Pump Arrested In Miami, Busts Out Cheese…
 14 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance…
 15 hours ago
08.30.18
“Outraged” Florida Students Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Concert Shut…
 15 hours ago
08.30.18
Trump Creates Secret Committee To Combat Marijuana
 15 hours ago
08.30.18
How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game…
 1 day ago
08.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close