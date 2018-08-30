Travis Scott, Lil Yachty & Quavo Featured In ‘NBA 2K19: The Neighborhood’ Trailer

NBA 2K isn’t just a basketball video game, it’s a community and in some cases a lifestyle. Developers at 2K realized that and introduced The Neighborhood in NBA 2K18, the immense game mode returns in NBA 2K19, and it looks even better.

Last night at an exclusive pre-launch event for the forthcoming game, 2K Sports unveiled the latest iteration of The Neighborhood and features a bevy of new updates in a new trailer. Featuring cameos from famous NBA 2K players such as Lil Yachty, Quavo, Chris Smooth and Travis Scott who curated the playlist for the game this year, it showed off what gamers can expect from the mode.

Basketball isn’t the only thing you could do when you step into The Neighborhood. NBA 2K19 expands on the ambitious game mode by adding new places for players to explore as well as a fresh new design. There are new courts, day and night transitions, new clothing and modes of transportation for your player, fun games to earn special prizes and VC (virtual currency) and the return of the Jordan Rec Center on top of just assembling your crew for some 3-on-3 action. So getting bored while in The Neighborhood is damn near impossible.

This latest look at the updated Neighborhood follows previous trailers introducing Bill Simmons to the 2K color commentary team, showing off the new MyCareer mode and a gameplay teaser. We can confirm there is one more trailer on the way that shows off just how impressive NBA 2K19 is motion and highlights the fine details they put into the game so stay tuned.

NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on September 11, 2018. The 20th Anniversary Edition on September 7, 2018. Pre-orders for both editions are available now. The Prelude, which gives players a headstart in the MyCareer game mode will be ready to download on consoles August 31. You can step into The Neighborhood via the new trailer below.

Photo: 2K Sports/ Visual Concepts

