CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Manager Found Guilty of Scamming Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

R&B crooners gotta start looking at their bank statements.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Brian McKnight

Source: photo: WENN

You really should keep tabs on your money, whether you’re a civilian or a R&B music star. A former “business manager” of Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight was found guilty of scamming the crooners out of millions of dollars. 

Reports Page Six:

The panel in Ohio found 42-year-old Kevin Foster of Montclair, New Jersey, guilty of wire fraud, money laundering, bankruptcy fraud, tax evasion and filing false tax returns last week.

Prosecutors say Foster induced Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, to invest $2 million into OXYWater under false representations.

They say Foster invested an additional $1.5 million of Smith’s money without his consent and took out lines of credit by forging Smith’s name.

Authorities say he also defrauded McKnight to fund the operation and his lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, designer watches and season tickets to the New York Knicks and Giants.

But get this, this isn’t even the same guy who McKnight said sent his life into a financial shambles back in 2014.

The R&B struggle is real, on multiple levels.

Photo: WENN.com

Manager Found Guilty of Scamming Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD…
 2 hours ago
08.30.18
23 items
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More…
 2 hours ago
08.30.18
3 items
Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed…
 3 hours ago
08.30.18
President Donald Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt Of…
 4 hours ago
08.30.18
They Might Be Onto Something: Twitter Wants To…
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Manager Found Guilty of Scamming Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Tearfully Apologizes For Slavery “Sounds Like…
 6 hours ago
08.30.18
Travis Scott, Lil Yachty & Quavo Featured In…
 6 hours ago
08.30.18
DJ Khaled Launches We The Best Furniture Collection,…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Bardi Bag: Cardi B Wants No Less Than…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Lil Pump Arrested In Miami, Busts Out Cheese…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance…
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
“Outraged” Florida Students Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Concert Shut…
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
Trump Creates Secret Committee To Combat Marijuana
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game…
 1 day ago
08.30.18
Would Michael Jackson Approve? Celebrity Moonwalks Ranked From…
 1 day ago
08.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close