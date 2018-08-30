CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

They Might Be Onto Something: Twitter Wants To Tell You “Who To Unfollow”, Testing New Feature Quietly

Twitter's feature is safer, possibly more accurate and the best part free 99.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Twitter Testing Feature That Suggests Who To Unfollow.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Twitter already suggests inaccurately who to follow, but the social media tool is testing a new feature that could help you clean up your timeline a bit.

Twitter is looking to enhance your Tweeting experience and hope by suggesting who to press that unfollow button on will accomplish that goal. The social media service has been quietly testing the feature that offered selected users a “personalized list” of suggested users to purge from their following count. To confirm the existence of this new feature some users have shared screenshots via their Twitter accounts.

A Twitter representative states the new feature compiles its list of people to unfollow by finding users you don’t engage with regularly. The social media platform hopes this will help make user’s timelines more relevant and showing you the Tweets they think you want to see. Now honestly this feature is much-needed and should have happened a long time ago. There are rumblings of some displeasure that Twitter is going this route but if you search it would seem users of the app would like Twitter to fix their like feature.

There are already apps not associated with Twitter that allow users to mass unfollow users they don’t interact with or who don’t follow them back. The one huge problem with those third-party apps is the huge risk security issues, add on the fact you have to pay for some of them. Twitter’s feature is safer, possibly more accurate and the best part free 99. We hope this unfollow suggestion feature goes live, we are still waiting on that edit Tweet option though.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

They Might Be Onto Something: Twitter Wants To Tell You “Who To Unfollow”, Testing New Feature Quietly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD…
 2 hours ago
08.30.18
23 items
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More…
 2 hours ago
08.30.18
3 items
Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed…
 3 hours ago
08.30.18
President Donald Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt Of…
 4 hours ago
08.30.18
They Might Be Onto Something: Twitter Wants To…
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Manager Found Guilty of Scamming Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Tearfully Apologizes For Slavery “Sounds Like…
 6 hours ago
08.30.18
Travis Scott, Lil Yachty & Quavo Featured In…
 6 hours ago
08.30.18
DJ Khaled Launches We The Best Furniture Collection,…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Bardi Bag: Cardi B Wants No Less Than…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Lil Pump Arrested In Miami, Busts Out Cheese…
 10 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance…
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
“Outraged” Florida Students Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Concert Shut…
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
Trump Creates Secret Committee To Combat Marijuana
 12 hours ago
08.30.18
How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game…
 1 day ago
08.30.18
Would Michael Jackson Approve? Celebrity Moonwalks Ranked From…
 1 day ago
08.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close