DJ Khaled Launches We The Best Furniture Collection, Complete With Gold Lions

They don't want you to buy home furnishings, but you push through.

Producer, label boss and motivational speaker DJ Khaled has collected multiple types of bags on his journey to the top, and he’s set to embark upon the land of home furnishings for his next venture. On Thursday morning (Aug. 30), the Florida star is rolling out his high-end We The Best Home furniture line, complete with gold lions for the kings out there.

Billboard exclusively reports:

DJ Khaled has designed a new luxury furniture line, inspired by his own home and lifestyle. “We the Best Home” by Goldition will officially launch Thursday at El Dorado Furniture in Miami, the first brick-and-mortar store to sell the collection.

“My home is my castle, and it’s a sacred place,” Khaled says in a statement. “I wanted to create something that highlighted how important our homes are to our lives — it’s where we spend time with family. It’s where we make memories. It’s where we raise our children.

“This line is an extension of me. I am involved in every aspect of the creative design process — choosing colors, fabrics, styles. So I give my fans a piece of Khaled in every item.”

Check out DJ Khaled’s stuntastic We The Best Home furniture line in Billboard‘s exclusive first look below.

