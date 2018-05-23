Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Black Hole Eating Everything In Space

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nobody panic but….

There’s an enormous black hole out there that’s bigger than our Milky Way! It’s growing bigger everyday, sucking up everything in sight, annnnd let’s just say it’s getting real up in space.

According to the New York Times, “It is a black hole 20 billion times the mass of the sun eating the equivalent of a star every two days.” So what exactly does that mean? It means this black hole has enough power to eat the entire sun in just two days! Scientists are still doing research to determine how this black hole got so massive, so we’ll be sure to keep y’all posted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Astrology , black hole , Quasar , Space

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Black Hole Eating Everything In Space

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Showtime's 'White Famous' - Arrivals
North Texas’ own Jamie Foxx set to Host…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
Did You Know? 9 Little Known Facts About…
 15 hours ago
05.22.18
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo…
 15 hours ago
05.22.18
Hey Big Head…Seriously, There’s An IG Account Dedicated…
 16 hours ago
05.22.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 16 hours ago
05.22.18
World Goth Day: These Intense ‘Goth’ Nicknames Will…
 16 hours ago
05.22.18
Amber Rose Hosts Auditions For 'Chocolate Rose' At The Chocolate Lounge In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Amber Rose Compares Kanye and Trump [VIDEO]
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
R Kelly And Laurence Fishburne On 'Extra'
#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close